Tribal woman dies, attacker arrested

The victim, meanwhile, ran to the village to save herself from the blazing fire and fell at the Mahatma Gandhi statue located in the centre of the village.

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Police, on Tuesday, arrested Putnala Sadat, a cattle trader, who is the prime accused in the murder of a 43-year-old tribal widow in Gadipeddapur of Alladurgam mandal in Medak district. The police altered the sections of the case to murder after the woman, who was set on fire by the accused, died while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Medak DSP Pujari Krishnamurthym, the woman belonging to Malkapur thanda of Takemal mandal left home at around 12 noon on Sunday, and reached Gadi Peddapur after work in the evening. She picked up an argument with the accused, a cattle trader from the same village, over repayment of a hand loan she had given him in the past. After a heated argument, Sadat went home. The woman, however, made several phone calls to him asking for repayment of the loan.Annoyed, Sadat rushed back and set her on fire. He fled the scene, afraid someone might catch him.

The victim, meanwhile, ran to the village to save herself from the blazing fire and fell at the Mahatma Gandhi statue located in the centre of the village. On being alerted, Alladurgam police rushed to the spot and moved the victim to the hospital, the DSP said. The DSP added that cases under Section 302 and provisions of the SC and ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act have been registered.Meanwhile, representatives of the tribal community urged Takemal Tahsildar to take stringent action against the accused. The victim is survived by her daughter, the police said.

