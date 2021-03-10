TRS leader reached crime scene before cops: Congress

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Congress leader and Kisan Cell Coordinator Shashibhushan Katche alleged that the State government was not only neglecting the lawyer couple murder case, but also trying to cover up the truth to protect a few TRS leaders.

Speaking to the media at Manthani here on Tuesday, Shashibhushan held up a photo of a TRS leader at the crime scene in Kalvacherla on February 17. “This TRS leader, who belongs to Kamanpur mandal, reached the spot where the lawyer couple was killed within 10 minutes of the incident. How did he get information about the murder even before the police,” Shashibhushan asked. He went on to allege that the said TRS leader might have gone to the crime scene to confirm the lawyers’ death, so that he could report it to other party leaders, who hatched the murder plan.

He thanked the High Court for taking suo motu cognisance of the case and for monitoring the police investigation closely. Shashibhushan echoed the views of Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu, who expressed suspicion that the police had failed to protect the crime scene.

TRS leader gets threats

Meanwhile, a small-time TRS leader and MPTC has reportedly been getting threats from the leaders of his own party for shifting the lawyer couple’s bodies from the crime scene to the hospital out of compassion.