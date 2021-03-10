STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS leader reached crime scene before cops: Congress

Local Cong leader says TRS man wanted to confirm lawyers’ death.

Published: 10th March 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

A TRS leader spotted at the scene of lawyer couple’s murder at Kalvacherla. A Congress leader released this photo to the media on Tuesday

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Congress leader and Kisan Cell Coordinator Shashibhushan Katche alleged that the State government was not only neglecting the lawyer couple murder case, but also trying to cover up the truth to protect a few TRS leaders. 

Speaking to the media at Manthani here on Tuesday, Shashibhushan held up a photo of a TRS leader at the crime scene in Kalvacherla on February 17. “This TRS leader, who belongs to Kamanpur mandal, reached the spot where the lawyer couple was killed within 10 minutes of the incident. How did he get information about the murder even before the police,” Shashibhushan asked. He went on to allege that the said TRS leader might have gone to the crime scene to confirm the lawyers’ death, so that he could report it to other party leaders, who hatched the murder plan.

He thanked the High Court for taking suo motu cognisance of the case and for monitoring the police investigation closely. Shashibhushan echoed the views of Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu, who expressed suspicion that the police had failed to protect the crime scene.  

TRS leader gets threats

Meanwhile, a small-time TRS leader and MPTC has reportedly been getting threats from the leaders of his own party for shifting the lawyer couple’s bodies from the crime scene to the hospital out of compassion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp