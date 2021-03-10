TSECET on July 1 at 14 centres in TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the schedule of the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TSECET) on Tuesday. As per the TSCHE schedule, ECET will be held on July 1 and will be conducted by JNTU-Hyderabad.

The test will be held in two sessions; between 9 am-12 pm and in the afternoon between 3 pm-6 pm. Candidates interested in lateral entry into engineering programmes for the academic year 2021-22 can apply for the exam till May 17. The test registration fee is `800 for the general category and `400 for SC and ST candidates. The online test will be conducted at 18 exam centres, 14 of which are in Telangana and four in AP.