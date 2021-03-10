STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two councillors involved in Bhainsa clash remanded

In addition to this, police set up check posts at toll plazas and stopped several BJP leaders and workers from entering the town.

Published: 10th March 2021

Police take out a flag march at Bhainsa town in Nirmal district on Tuesday

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Police on Tuesday remanded two municipal councillors for their alleged involvement in the communal violence which broke out in Bhainsa town on March 7. They also detained 52 people, filed 15 cases and arrested 14 persons in connection with the incident.  

A curfew-like situation prevailed in the town with people not stepping out of their homes as the district administration clamped Section 144. Police personnel conducted flag marches, while RTC and Internet services were suspended. 

In addition to this, police set up check posts at toll plazas and stopped several BJP leaders and workers from entering the town. As part of the party’s ‘Chalo Bhainsa’ call, many from Adilabad set off for Bhainsa. BJP’s Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, who was also on his way to the town from Hyderabad, was stopped by police. 

As RTC buses operated only till Vanalpahad in Nirmal district, many outstation passengers found it difficult to reach their destination. They had no choice but to walk eight-10 km from Vanalpahad. They said the buses should at least go up to Mategoan. 

Last year too, violence had broken out during Sankranti and this time it has happened around Sivaratri which falls on March 11.

