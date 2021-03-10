‘Will raise lawyers’ murders in Parliament’: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said that he would raise the issue of the murders of the advocate couple in Parliament. He criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not responding to the demand for a probe through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the brutal murders of advocate Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife PV Nagamani in Peddapalli district.

Speaking at a protest by advocates at Dharna Chowk, Reddy slammed the BJP for not taking up the issue of lawyers’ murder at the national level though the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy was from Telangana.

The TPCC president reiterated the allegation that the murders were the result of a larger conspiracy hatched by the TRS-backed sand mafia and were directly linked to the custodial death of a Dalit, Seelam Rangaiah.

Reddy said there was a chance of the case being squashed if the investigation was not conducted by the CBI. He said KCR had turned so insensitive he had not even condemned the murders. Reddy said all advocates must defeat TRS and BJP in the MLC elections to teach them a lesson by voting for the Congress candidates.