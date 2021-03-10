Win for oustees as HC sentences Siddipet Collector to three-month jail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what is being seen as a shot in the arm for residents of Vemulaghat in Thoguta mandal of Siddipet district, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday sentenced District Collector P Venkatarami Reddy and Special Deputy Collector (land acquisition) Jayachandra Reddy to three and four months of imprisonment respectively. It faulted the officials for failing to implement its interim order to not dispossess farmers of their land for constructing the Komaravelli Mallanna Sagar reservoir under Kaleshwaram project.

Justice M S Ramachandra Reddy also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each, and directed that costs of Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively be paid to the petitioners within four weeks. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the former collector D Krishna Bhaskar, who is the present Collector of Rajanna-Sircilla district. The judge observed that despite the interim order issued on December 13, 2019, not only were the petitioners dispossessed from the subject land, but the nature of their land was also changed.

The judge directed the two officials to initiate fresh proceedings and pay the petitioners compensation, relief and rehabilitation benefits by strictly following provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 within four months. The judge also ordered that an adverse entry should be recorded in the service records of the two officers for their willful disobedience of the court orders.

Justice Ramachandra Reddy passed this order recently while allowing the contempt case filed by G Thirupathi and another project affected person with a plea to summon and punish the respondent authorities for their willful disobedience of the court order under the Contempt of Courts Act.