34 IAS, three IPS officers promoted in TS

The 34 IAS officers, who were promoted, also include District Collectors and Additional Collectors. 

Published: 11th March 2021 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 08:54 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thirty four IAS officers, including three principal secretaries, and three IPS officers were promoted in Telangana on Wednesday. Principal Secretaries Rajat Kumar (Water Resources Department), Sunil Sharma (Transport) and Shashank Goel (Chief Electoral Officer) were promoted as Special Chief Secretaries. The 34 IAS officers, who were promoted, also include District Collectors and Additional Collectors. 

Important officers promoted to the next pay scale are Agriculture Secretary B Janardhan Reddy, HMWS&SB Managing Director Dana Kishore, Siddipet Collector P Venkata Rami Reddy and School Education Director A Sridevasena. 

AS per orders issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rai, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Harpreet Singh and G Asok Kumar will get promotions subject to availability of vacancies. They have been awaiting promotion to Special Chief Secretary. 

The three IPS officers promoted to the rank of Additional DGP are: Charu Sinha, Anil Kumar and VC Sajjanar, all from the 1996 batch. However, VC Sajjanar, Police Commissioner of Cyberabad; Anil Kumar, Additional CP of Traffic, Hyderabad; and Charu Sinha, who is on Central deputation; will continue in their positions. Charu Sinha has been granted proforma promotion to the rank of Additional DGP, as per an order.

