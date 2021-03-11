Conditional bail granted to 3 directors of AgriGold

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to the directors of the scam-hit AgriGold company, the Telangana High Court (HC) on Wednesday granted conditional bail to the accused Avva Venkata Rama Rao, A Venkata Seshu Narayana Rao and A Hema Sundara Vara Prasad, in a case registered against them by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).While allowing their bail petitions, Justice G Sri Devi directed them to furnish personal bonds and two sureties and to surrender their passports before the lower court concerned.

Further, the judge ordered them not to influence the witnesses but to cooperate with the case investigation and make themselves available with the investigation officers concerned and not to leave the country without prior permission from the court.