Congress cadre want leaders to focus on polls

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Congress party cadre in erstwhile Khammam district are unhappy that party leaders are busy taking up bicycle yatras, over the fuel hike, instead of campaigning for the MLC election.

The party members are openly expressing their disappointment with the leaders, especially as other parties have been campaigning. Due to such yatras, activists are unable to concentrate on the election campaign, said a senior party worker.

Party workers are especially disgruntled with CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is supposed to hold the complete responsibility of the elections, as he too is engaged in a cycle yatra which is scheduled to be completed on March 12.

K Ramachary, a senior party worker, said the leaders have failed to utilise the wave against the TRS prevalent among people. He said he is unable to understand the reason for the same.