STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Give cops free hand in Bhainsa case: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

On Wednesday, he visited two persons who were injured in the clashes and are currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the city.

Published: 11th March 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said he would visit Bhainsa, where communal riots broke out on March 7, if Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao does not visit the place. He said he would conduct a yatra after the upcoming Graduate MLC elections, and the purpose would be not to incite Law and Order situation but to instil confidence in Hindus. He demanded the State government to accord a free hand to police to do their duty. 

On Wednesday, he visited two persons who were injured in the clashes and are currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the city.Speaking to mediapersons, Sanjay Kumar said the latest communal riots would have been prevented if the State government had acted promptly after the previous incidents. “The Hindus were left to their fate,” he said, alleging that the riots occurred at six different places at a time. He alleged that the State government was acting in a partisan manner with its minority appeasing policies and exerting pressure on the police. He said even local BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao was not allowed to visit Bhainsa. 

BJP calls on DGP

Meanwhile, a delegation led by two BJP MPs called on DGP M Mahender Reddy on Wednesday demanding strict and stringent action against those who resorted to violence at Bhainsa. The delegation asked the DGP to analyse whether there existed any “sinister plan” to affect a demographic change to the advantage of certain groups. They also demanded to withdraw all cases filed against Hindus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp