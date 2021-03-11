Give cops free hand in Bhainsa case: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said he would visit Bhainsa, where communal riots broke out on March 7, if Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao does not visit the place. He said he would conduct a yatra after the upcoming Graduate MLC elections, and the purpose would be not to incite Law and Order situation but to instil confidence in Hindus. He demanded the State government to accord a free hand to police to do their duty.

On Wednesday, he visited two persons who were injured in the clashes and are currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the city.Speaking to mediapersons, Sanjay Kumar said the latest communal riots would have been prevented if the State government had acted promptly after the previous incidents. “The Hindus were left to their fate,” he said, alleging that the riots occurred at six different places at a time. He alleged that the State government was acting in a partisan manner with its minority appeasing policies and exerting pressure on the police. He said even local BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao was not allowed to visit Bhainsa.

BJP calls on DGP

Meanwhile, a delegation led by two BJP MPs called on DGP M Mahender Reddy on Wednesday demanding strict and stringent action against those who resorted to violence at Bhainsa. The delegation asked the DGP to analyse whether there existed any “sinister plan” to affect a demographic change to the advantage of certain groups. They also demanded to withdraw all cases filed against Hindus.