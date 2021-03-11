Granted Sainik School, TS sat on it: Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Wednesday said that while the Centre had sanctioned a Sainik School in Warangal, there had been no response from the Telangana government on the same.

Responding to a question raised by MPs Gaddam Ranjith Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Naik said: “Ministry of Defence has accorded in-principle approval and signed a Memorandum of Agreement on March 2, 2017 for opening of a Sainik School at Warangal District. Thereafter, there has been no response from Telangana government, till date”.

To another question raised by Dharmapuri Arvind and others, Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said that so far 1,486 obsolete and redundant laws had been repealed by the Central government since 2014. This had improved the ease of doing business in the country, Prasad said.