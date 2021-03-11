Justice league

By Express News Service

Vijayamma, Sharmila get partial relief in 2012 case

Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, quashed a case registered against former MLA YS Vijayalaxmi alias Vijayamma and Sharmila, mother and sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The case was registered against them in 2012 for conducting a road show allegedly in violation of model code of conduct (MCC) just before byelection to Parakala Assembly segment was held in Warangal district. The court, however, permitted the special court dealing with MP and MLA cases to proceed against them for the offence punishable under Section 341 of IPC (punishment for wrongful restraint). Justice Shameem Akther passed this order while partly allowing the petition filed by Viijayalaxmi and Sharmila with a plea to quash the case, pending before the Nampally special court.In June 2012, the police had registered cases against Vijayamma, Sharmila, Konda Surekha, Konda Murali and five others for conducting a road show without permission. After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, Justice Shameem Akhter found that no complaint had been filed in writing by a public servant. Therefore, taking cognisance of the offence against the petitioners are liable to be quashed, she said.

HC questions TS claim of ryots giving away lands

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to file a detailed counter affidavit in an appeal filed by some farmers challenging the order of a single judge, who dismissed their plea to restrain authorities concerned from interfering with their lands at Duddeda village in Siddipet district. The bench wondered at the State government’s claim that the petitioner farmers have voluntarily relinquished their rights over the subject lands. The bench was dealing with an appeal filed by B Sai Kiran and others. After hearing both sides, the bench issued notices to the respondent authorities and posted the matter to June 3.

Khammam Collector apologises in contempt case

Khammam District Collector RV Karnan on Wednesday tendered an unconditional apology to the Telangana High Court in a contempt case. There was no intention to level allegations against the single judge and that he has signed the appeal petition without examining the contents mentioned in it, he explained, while tendering the apology.On March 2 this year, the bench took a serious view against the officer for casting aspersions against the single judge who had earlier imposed a fine of `500 in a contempt case filed by a farmer K Venkatramaiah. Considering Karnan’s plea, the bench cancelled the fine imposed on him and disposed the appeal.