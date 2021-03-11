STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Justice league

Khammam District Collector RV Karnan on Wednesday tendered an unconditional apology to the Telangana High Court in a contempt case.

Published: 11th March 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Vijayamma, Sharmila get partial relief in 2012 case

Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, quashed a case registered against former MLA YS Vijayalaxmi alias Vijayamma and Sharmila, mother and sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The case was registered against them in 2012 for conducting a road show allegedly in violation of model code of conduct (MCC) just before byelection to Parakala Assembly segment was held in Warangal district.  The court, however, permitted the special court dealing with MP and MLA cases to proceed against them for the offence punishable under Section 341 of IPC (punishment for wrongful restraint). Justice Shameem Akther passed this order while partly allowing the petition filed by Viijayalaxmi and Sharmila with a plea to quash the case, pending before the Nampally special court.In June 2012, the police had registered cases against Vijayamma, Sharmila, Konda Surekha, Konda Murali and five others for conducting a road show without permission. After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, Justice Shameem Akhter found that no complaint had been filed in writing by a public servant. Therefore, taking cognisance of the offence against the petitioners are liable to be quashed, she said.

HC questions TS claim of ryots giving away lands

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to file a detailed counter affidavit in an appeal filed by some farmers challenging the order of a single judge, who dismissed their plea to restrain authorities concerned from interfering with their lands at Duddeda village in Siddipet district. The bench wondered at the State government’s claim that the petitioner farmers have voluntarily relinquished their rights over the subject lands. The bench was dealing with an appeal filed by B Sai Kiran and others. After hearing both sides, the bench issued notices to the respondent authorities and posted the matter to June 3.

Khammam Collector apologises in contempt case

Khammam District Collector RV Karnan on Wednesday tendered an unconditional apology to the Telangana High Court in a contempt case. There was no intention to level allegations against the single judge and that he has signed the appeal petition without examining the contents mentioned in it, he explained, while tendering the apology.On March 2 this year, the bench took a serious view against the officer for casting aspersions against the single judge who had earlier imposed a fine of `500 in a contempt case filed by a farmer K Venkatramaiah. Considering Karnan’s plea, the bench cancelled the fine imposed on him and disposed the appeal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp