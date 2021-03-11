STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR backs VSP employees’ agitation

Addressing an election meeting of recognised teachers, Rama Rao said the TRS would support the agitation of the steel plant staff.

KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday announced the party’s support to the ongoing agitation by the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) employees against privatisation.This is being seen as an evident move to woo Andhra-origin voters in the ensuing MLC polls. Targeting the Central government also appeared to be the twin motive when the Industries Minister said thousands of steel plant employees would be rendered jobless if the VSP was privatised. 

Addressing an election meeting of recognised teachers, Rama Rao said the TRS would support the agitation of the steel plant staff. “If necessary, we will take the permission of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and participate in the agitation in Visakhapatnam to express solidarity with the people agitating there,” he said. 

Rama Rao said that if Telangana ignored the move for VSP’s privatisation, then the Centre might also privatise the BHEL and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Telangana later. “The Centre may even question the need for State governments and perhaps privatise the State governments too,” the Minister said with vinegar in his voice. 

Extending moral support to the VSP employees, the party’s working president blasted the Central government for not even giving Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation to the State. “The Central government stated that it was an act of God and evaded GST compensation too,” Rama Rao alleged.
Narayana too supports stir 

Meanwhile, CPI senior leader K Narayana welcomed KTR’s statement on the VSP. He said if the Chief Ministers of both the States and the people fought together, the Centre would stop privatising the steel plant.

