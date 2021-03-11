STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahasivaratri Jatara begins with fervour

Helicopter services launched for the convenience of devotees from Hyd.

Devotees arrive at the Vemulawada temple on Wednesday for the Mahasivaratri celebrations; (inset) one of the choppers deployed to transport the devotees

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA/ SANGAREDDY: The three-day Mahasivaratri Jatara began on a grand note at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada, on Wednesday.On the occasion, scores of devotees thronged the temple for darshan of Lord Siva and Goddess Raja Rajeshwari Devi. As part of the festival, the devotees will stay on the premises of the temple and observe fasting and jagaran.

The authorities concerned have also commenced providing helicopter services, like in the previous years, for the convenience of devotees. The helicopter services will be available for four days, till Sunday. Other than the normal Hyderabad to Vemulawada journey, the authorities have  introduced another package which will facilitate the aerial view of Mid Manair Dam, starting from the Nampalli hillock. 

In the meantime, the department concerned, in coordination with the TSRTC, has started plying 14 buses from Vemulawada bus stand to the shrine to transport pilgrims.Speaking to the media, Temple Executive Officer (EO) D Krishna Prasad said that the buses are operating free of cost. The temple premises have also been illuminated, and decorated with banana shoots and mango leaves. The authorities have also erected shamianas for the convenience of devotees.

While the Arjitha Sevas remain suspended at the temple, owing to the pandemic, the devotees will only be allowed up to the Antharalyam, and won’t be given permission to enter the sanctum sanctorum. A special platform has been set up for organising various cultural programmes on the occasion.

Medak temples ready

In the meantime, all major temples in the erstwhile Medak district have also been decked up for the Mahasivaratri festival. According to sources, the authorities of all districts have made elaborate arrangements for the devotees, who are expected to arrive in large numbers. The authorities have made all necessary arrangements at the Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, popularly known as the Mallanna Temple, in Komuravelly, Edupayala Durga Bhavani Temple in Medak and Ketaki Sangameshwara Swamy Temple in Sangareddy, where the festival will be celebrated in an elaborate manner.

Meanwhile, the district officials opined that at least eight lakh devotees will take part in the Edupayala Jatara. Apart from basic facilities, the authorities concerned have already started releasing Singur water to the Ghanpur dam near the Ammawari Temple, in a bid to ensure round-the-clock availability of drinking water. The administrations of respective districts in erstwhile Medak have also started operating special buses to major temples. Finance Minister T Harish Rao will offer pattu vastralu to Goddess Bhavani on the occasion of Mahasivaratri.

