North Zone IG Y Nagi Reddy takes stock of situation in Bhainsa town

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Inspector General of Police (IG), North zone, Y Nagi Reddy visited the riot-hit town of Bhainsa in Nirmal district on Wednesday and took stock of the security measures in place. During the visit, Nagi Reddy inspected the colonies in the town and organised a security review meeting with the officials concerned.

Speaking to the media later, the IG said that a total of 22 persons have so far been arrested for their alleged involvement in the communal violence on March 7, and that the police have identified about 21 more persons.

It may be recalled that the police had, on Tuesday, arrested two municipal councillors — Baba Khan (Ward-15) and Thota Vijay (Ward-8) — in connection with the riots. Nagi Reddy also mentioned that the situation in Bhainsa is under control. Pointing out that the town has been reeling under such incidents for quite some time now, the IG mentioned that they are leaving no stone unturned to ensure peace in Bhainsa.