NTPC to put pollution control measures in place soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the deadline approaches to put in place measures in coal-based power plants in the country to bring down the emissions as per the standards set by Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, NTPC Regional Executive Director (South) CV Anand expressed confidence that all NTPC thermal power plants in the region will comply with the directions within the given timelines.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has set various timelines for thermal power plants, between 2019 and 2022, for lowering the emission of sulphur dioxide (SO2), particulate matter (PM) and oxides of nitrogen (NOx) adhering to the MoEF standards.

Anand said that the NTPC is installing flue-gas desulfurisation (FGD) for reduction of sulphur dioxide emissions at the power plants in Ramagundam along with those at Simhadri, Kudgi and Vallur and it is expected to be completed at all the plants within scheduled time.

Regarding the measure to control the particulate emissions, he said that the renovation and modernisation of electrostatic precipitators at the Ramagundam power plants are awarded and the work is under progress. The two new power plants of 800MW being constructed by NTPC near Ramagundam will have these measures in place.

Referring to usage of fly ash, a harmful byproduct of coal-based power plants, Anand said its utilisation at the NTPC plants stood at 100 per cent and various new ways are being employed for its utilisation.