Paddy procurement to go hi-tech

A mobile application is being mooted for farmers, department officials and traders for the same.

Published: 11th March 2021 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 08:55 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WITH conventional methods of quality testing of paddy leading to disputes, the IT department is looking to introduce technologies such as image processing, spectrophotometry and AI/ML to improve the paddy grain procurement. 

Agri marketing and civil supplies corporations are major procurement agencies of the State. As of now, the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation analyses the quality of paddy and other foodgrains at different points of supply to the Public Distribution System (PDS). With technology-based testing, the State government is hoping for quicker assaying and monitoring. 

A mobile application is being mooted for farmers, department officials and traders for the same. The quality testing will be done after milling of the paddy and during storage, to reduce losses. As per a document, the proposed solution for checking quality during paddy procurement will record grain moisture, percentage of diseased and discoloured grains, chalkiness, percentage of immature grains and so on. Similar requirements have been allayed by the IT departments to startups developing such solutions for rice analysis. 

With all this information, the proposed solution will be able to drive analytics on quality of each batch, generate reports, and generate AI-enabled paddy procurement insights. This entire process will be done through a mobile application, enabling geo-tagging of sites and so on.

