Sharmila backs KU students in Palla incident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that students were being subjected to attacks for questioning the State government, YS Sharmila expressed solidarity with students who were allegedly attacked in Kakatiya University. Sharmila’s comments come in the backdrop of recent alleged attacks against students who confronted Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, the TRS candidate in Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Graduates MLC election. She also took potshots at the State and the Centre for not developing Warangal while speaking to her loyalists at her residence here on Wednesday.She expressed dismay that the irrigation projects started by her father — former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy, were still pending.