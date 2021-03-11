Telangana turns to AI to improve water usage efficiency

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To improve the efficiency of water usage, the State IT Department’s Emerging Technologies wing is envisioning to build an Artificial Intelligence-driven system that would recommend the rate of irrigation based on weather, soil moisture, evapotranspiration and other plant growth parameters.

The AI-driven system will take inputs from various sensors deployed to capture the weather and soil conditions to give precise irrigation recommendations and improve water usage efficiency. Under a pilot project, the IT Department is planning to test the technology in a 10 hectare plot with three types of crops, and the test would carried out within 65 days.

According to a document, the proposed sensors will capture temperature, relative humidity, wind speed and direction, dew point and precipitation. As of now, the IT Department has asked interested startups to develop a device enabled with these technologies that will help the user “irrigate based on crop water stress index” and based on volume.

The directions given by the IT Department urges startups to install two to three soil sensors for a one hectare plot, which will detect soil moisture and other parameters. “Accuracy of the sensor should be more than 97 per cent when compared to the laboratory method of soil moisture estimation,” the document said.

The project also involves “providing advisories to use crop nutrients as efficiently as possible to improve productivity while protecting the environment” using emerging technologies. “Nutrients that are not effectively utilised by crops potentially leech into the groundwater or enter nearby surface waters,” the IT Department said.

The State government will select few villages where the proposed innovation can be tested. “Standard procedures shall be followed in selection of soil collection sites and number of soil samples, physical and chemical parameters to be studied in consultation with the technical experts of the Department of Agriculture, Telangana or the soil science experts from the Professor Jayshankar Telangana State Agricultural University,” the document said.

System to record finer aspects of paddy

The proposed solution for checking quality during paddy procurement will record grain moisture, percentage of diseased and discoloured grains, chalkiness, percentage of immature grains, percentage of stones and sand and so on