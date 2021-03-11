STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana turns to AI to improve water usage efficiency

Under a pilot project, the IT Dept plans to test the new technology in a 10 hectare plot with three types of crops 
 

Published: 11th March 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To improve the efficiency of water usage, the State IT Department’s Emerging Technologies wing is envisioning to build an Artificial Intelligence-driven system that would recommend the rate of irrigation based on weather, soil moisture, evapotranspiration and other plant growth parameters.

The AI-driven system will take inputs from various sensors deployed to capture the weather and soil conditions to give precise irrigation recommendations and improve water usage efficiency. Under a pilot project, the IT Department is planning to test the technology in a 10 hectare plot with three types of crops, and the test would carried out within 65 days.

According to a document, the proposed sensors will capture temperature, relative humidity, wind speed and direction, dew point and precipitation. As of now, the IT Department has asked interested startups to develop a device enabled with these technologies that will help the user “irrigate based on crop water stress index” and based on volume.

The directions given by the IT Department urges startups to install two to three soil sensors for a one hectare plot, which will detect soil moisture and other parameters. “Accuracy of the sensor should be more than 97 per cent when compared to the laboratory method of soil moisture estimation,” the document said. 

The project also involves “providing advisories to use crop nutrients as efficiently as possible to improve productivity while protecting the environment” using emerging technologies. “Nutrients that are not effectively utilised by crops potentially leech into the groundwater or enter nearby surface waters,” the IT Department said.  

The State government will select few villages where the proposed innovation can be tested. “Standard procedures shall be followed in selection of soil collection sites and number of soil samples, physical and chemical parameters to be studied in consultation with the technical experts of the Department of Agriculture, Telangana or the soil science experts from the Professor Jayshankar Telangana State Agricultural University,” the document said.

AI-driven sensors to be deployed
The AI-driven system will take inputs from various sensors deployed to capture the weather and soil conditions to give precise irrigation recommendations and improve water usage efficiency

System to record finer aspects of paddy 
The proposed solution for checking quality during paddy procurement will record grain moisture, percentage of diseased and discoloured grains, chalkiness, percentage of immature grains, percentage of stones and sand and so on

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana water usage efficiency
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp