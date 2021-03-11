Thousand Pillar Temple lit up for celebrations

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The historic Thousand Pillar Temple in Hanamkonda has been illuminated and decked up for the Mahasivaratri festival to be held on Thursday.According to temple officials, elaborate arrangements have been made for the safe and smooth conduct of festival at the Thousand Pillar Temple. The authorities concerned have put in place extensive measures at the Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district and Mukteswara Temple at Kaleshwaram in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district as well.

According to Thousand Pillar temple chief priest Gangu Upendrasharma, the celestial wedding of Rudreshwara Swami and Rudreshwari Devi would be performed on a special platform, in Dhanishta Nakshatra Yukta Godhuli Lagnam at 12 pm on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Warangal (Urban) Collector Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu inspected the arrangements in place at the Thousand Pillar Temple for the convenience of devotees. The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) authorities will look after sanitation, supply of drinking water and also erect barricades for maintaining queues.

While the district administration has deployed Electricity Department officials to provide proper lighting to the area, Health Department officials have been told to set up special medical camps on the temple premises.

During the visit, the Collector instructed the temple authorities to ensure that all devotees follow Covid-19 norms. Devotees will be allowed to enter the temple only after undergoing thermal screening, he added.