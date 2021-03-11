STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana to boast of largest floating solar power plant

Published: 11th March 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

The 100-MW power plant, expected to be commissioned by May-end, will be developed on 450 acres of water surface area in the NTPC reservoir, Ramagundam.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This year, Telangana will be home to the country’s largest floating solar power plant which will have a power generation capacity of 100 MW. The Rs 423-crore plant, which is expected to be commissioned by May-end this year, will be developed across 450 acres of water surface area in the NTPC reservoir at Ramagundam.  

With this, the share of renewable energy in Telangana is set to increase as the State will receive power from the 230-MW ground-mounted solar power plant being developed by the NTPC at Ettayapuram in Tamil Nadu, NTPC Regional Executive Director (South) CV Anand said on Wednesday at a virtual press meet. He said the corporation is developing two other floating solar power plants of 92 MW and 25 MW at Kayamkulam in Tamil Nadu and Simhadri in AP, respectively.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing unavailability of labour have delayed the commissioning of two coal-based Super Thermal Power Projects of 800 MW each, which are to come up near Ramagundam. However, the plants, being developed at a cost of Rs 10,598 crore, will be commissioned in the upcoming fiscal. Anand said while one unit will be commissioned in January 2022, the other will be in March. While 85 per cent of the power generated by these plants has been allocated for Telangana, the State government is pursuing with the Centre to make it 100 per cent, he said.

