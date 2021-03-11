Uttam Kumar Reddy slams KCR for ‘leaking’ PRC information

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has criticised the State government for “leaking” information regarding the new PRC fitment to the employees while the election Model Code of Conduct was enforced.

The Congress leaders wondered how could Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao assure employee union leaders without the three-member committee concerned submitting its report. Congress has also alleged that the union leaders are betraying employees for their personal gains.

Addressing a series of meetings in Nalgonda and Hyderabad on Wednesday while campaigning, TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy said employee union leaders were acting like TRS leaders by treating the employees as their slaves. He strongly objected to the Chief Ministers meeting union leaders.

“Instead of pressuring the State government for implementation of new PRC and fitment of not less than 43 per cent, the union leaders have reportedly bargained for some sops for themselves with the CM,” he alleged.