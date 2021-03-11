What’s wrong if I visited Kalvacherla crime scene: TRS leader asks Congress

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A day after Congress leader and Kisan Cell Coordinator Shashibhushan Katche claimed that one of the TRS leaders from Kamanpur mandal reached the spot where HC lawyers Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani were murdered, within 10 minutes of the incident, the said TRS leader refuted the allegations and asked what was wrong in him going to the scene of the crime.

Addressing the media in Kamanpur on Wednesday, Pudari Satyanarayana Goud, chairperson of the Kamanpur Market Committee, admitted that he had visited the crime scene in Kalvacherla on February 17. “What crime did I commit by doing so,” he asked.Ever since the gruesome murder, which sent shock waves across the State, the leaders of TRS and Congress parties in Manthani have been engaged in a war of words. It was on Tuesday that the Congress leaders went one step further and alleged that the State government was neglecting the case, and also alleged that the said TRS leader might have gone to the crime scene to confirm the lawyers’ death, so that he could report it to other party leaders, who hatched the murder plan.

Basing this allegation on the fact that Pudari Satyanarayana Goud reached the spot much before the police officials arrived, Shashibhushan Katche held up a photo of the former at the crime scene, just 10 minutes after the incident happened, in front of the media persons. Refuting the allegations, Satyanarayana Goud found fault with the Congress leader’s baseless allegations and mentioned that he will take legal action against Shashibhushan Katche for making baseless allegations.

“If going to the crime scene was an offence, then I am not the only one at fault. Many Congress leaders also visited the spot. Even Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu had gone to the spot. I was informed about the crime by a journalist. Being a politician, it was my duty to go there,” Satyanarayana Goud said.It may be mentioned here that Satyanarayana Goud was recently questioned by the police after retrieving call data records of Bittu Seenu, nephew of former MLA and ZP chairman Putta Madhu.

7 more witnesses give statements

The statements of a few more witnesses were recorded, under section 164 of CrPc, in the presence of Additional Munsif Magistrate at his court in Manthani, on Wednesday. About seven witnesses, including commuters, gave their statements to the Magistrate. The statements of as many as 21 witnesses have been recorded so far. In the meantime, Kapu Anil, cousin of Bittu Seenu, who was arrested by the Ramagundam police on Tuesday, was produced before the court on Thursday. The court remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.