STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

What’s wrong if I visited Kalvacherla crime scene: TRS leader asks Congress

Ever since the gruesome murder, which sent shock waves across the State, the leaders of TRS and Congress parties in Manthani have been engaged in a war of words.

Published: 11th March 2021 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

High Court advocates Gattu Vaman Rao, 52, and Nagamani, 46, were brutally murdered in broad daylight at Kalvacherla in Peddapalli on Wednesday.

High Court advocates Gattu Vaman Rao, 52, and Nagamani, 46, were brutally murdered in broad daylight at Kalvacherla in Peddapalli on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A day after Congress leader and Kisan Cell Coordinator Shashibhushan Katche claimed that one of the TRS leaders from Kamanpur mandal reached the spot where HC lawyers Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani were murdered, within 10 minutes of the incident, the said TRS leader refuted the allegations and asked what was wrong in him going to the scene of the crime.

Addressing the media in Kamanpur on Wednesday, Pudari Satyanarayana Goud, chairperson of the Kamanpur Market Committee, admitted that he had visited the crime scene in Kalvacherla on February 17. “What crime did I commit by doing so,” he asked.Ever since the gruesome murder, which sent shock waves across the State, the leaders of TRS and Congress parties in Manthani have been engaged in a war of words. It was on Tuesday that the Congress leaders went one step further and alleged that the State government was neglecting the case, and also alleged that the said TRS leader might have gone to the crime scene to confirm the lawyers’ death, so that he could report it to other party leaders, who hatched the murder plan. 

Basing this allegation on the fact that Pudari Satyanarayana Goud reached the spot much before the police officials arrived, Shashibhushan Katche held up a photo of the former at the crime scene, just 10 minutes after the incident happened, in front of the media persons. Refuting the allegations, Satyanarayana Goud found fault with the Congress leader’s baseless allegations and mentioned that he will take legal action against Shashibhushan Katche for making baseless allegations.

“If going to the crime scene was an offence, then I am not the only one at fault. Many Congress leaders also visited the spot. Even Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu had gone to the spot. I was informed about the crime by a journalist. Being a politician, it was my duty to go there,” Satyanarayana Goud said.It may be mentioned here that Satyanarayana Goud was recently questioned by the police after retrieving call data records of Bittu Seenu, nephew of former MLA and ZP chairman Putta Madhu.

7 more witnesses give statements
The statements of a few more witnesses were recorded, under section 164 of CrPc, in the presence of Additional Munsif Magistrate at his court in Manthani, on Wednesday. About seven witnesses, including commuters, gave their statements to the Magistrate. The statements of as many as 21 witnesses have been recorded so far. In the meantime, Kapu Anil, cousin of Bittu Seenu, who was arrested by the Ramagundam police on Tuesday, was produced before the court on Thursday. The court remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp