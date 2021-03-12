Four Chenchus burnt in Amrabad Tiger reserve fire critical

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four Chenchu tribesmen of Mallapur Penta, a hamlet inside Amrabad Tiger reserve, were severely injured in the forest fire on March 7 and are presently being treated in the Acute Burns Unit of Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad. They are said to be in a critical condition.

One of them is battling for life with 62 per cent burns and others are borderline critical, with 25-35 per cent burns. OGH Superintendent, Dr S Nagender said that the next three weeks will be crucial for them as they have to be observed for renal failure and infections.

Speaking to Express, a resident of Mallapur penta, a Chenchu village of 33 families, said none of the villagers had ever witnessed a forest fire like that.

He said, “On the fateful day, 11 persons from our (hamlet) went inside forest to collect tall grass for our thatched huts. Some of them were inside a stream.

Others atop a large boulder saw that a forest fire was raging and ran away. Those stuck in the stream tried to escape. But the fire spread so fast that they were caught. The stones on the ground on which they fell down was also burning hot.”

Once the fires were brought under control, some residents from the hamlet and carried them back.

The four Chenchus getting treated in OGH are Mamidla Lingaiah, N Lingaiah, K Yellaiah and 12-year-old Mahesh. Mirza Karim Baig of Forests and Wildlife Protection Society said, “The four Chenchus have received severe burns and will not be able to earn a livelihood for a long time. The forest department must provide them with adequate financial compensation.”