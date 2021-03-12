Hyderabad techie duped of Rs 15.17 lakh 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A techie from Lingampally, working for an MNC, was duped to the tune of Rs 15.17 lakh in an investment fraud. He had transferred the money in instalments to people claiming to be employees of a foreign trading firm named LexaTrade, but soon realised he was cheated. After he approached Cybercrime police, a case was registered against the unknown persons.

According to the police, in November 2020, the victim had received a Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) call from a person who identified himself as Vivaan Pratap, an employee at a UK-based investment firm LexaTrade. Later, other persons claiming to be working for the same firm contacted the victim through Skype calls and encouraged him to invest money in their firm.

During the conversations, they promised high returns in a short period and collected his Aadhaar, PAN and bank account details for creating an account in LexaTrade. After the account was created, they made him transfer money to their accounts through netbanking and UPI transactions.