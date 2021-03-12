KTR’s stand on steel plant stir to woo voters: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asking him to first fight for Telangana over the promises made under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014, the Congress has slammed TRS working president KT Rama Rao over his remarks to support the fight against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The party has alleged that Rama Rao is only opposing the privatisation of the plant in view of the Graduates’ MLC elections, and he would change his stand after the election.

In an open letter, TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy said though the Opposition parties have stalled Parliamentary proceedings over exorbitant prices of essential commodities including gas, diesel, and petrol for the past three days, the TRS has not stood up for the issue.