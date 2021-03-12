Mahbubnagar teacher found dead, cops suspect murder

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: In what the police suspect to be a murder, a teacher was killed Bhagiratha Colony of Mahbubnagar during the wee hours of Thursday. The murder has caused a sensation in the town. According to the police, around 4 am on Thursday morning, the victim, Narahari, was riding a two-wheeler in Bhagiratha Colony. A car hit the two-wheeler he was riding on, causing him to fall from the vehicle, after which he was killed by the people in the car.

The police have taken up investigation in the case. They suspect that conflict over financial issues could be the reason for the murder.Minister V Srinivas Goud and Maktal MLA Rammohan Reddy visited the family members of the victim at Mahbubnagar government hospital on Thursday. They issued orders to the police to arrest the culprits at the earliest.