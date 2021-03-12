Man burnt alive as trucks collide in Telangana; one severely hurt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 38-year-old worker, Mukesh, travelling in a container truck, was burnt alive when a brick-laden truck crashed into the vehicle caught fire on the Rajiv Rahadari Highway at Shameerpet, on Thursday.

Mukesh’s friend, Jitender, who was standing alongside him received severe burns when he tried to rescue the former. According to the police, the accident took place when the lorry driver tried to overtake the container truck and in the process hit its fuel tanker resulting in the blaze.

S Santosham, Shameerpet Inspector, said that the brick lorry driver was speeding. Besides, the victims were standing on the container in a dangerous manner. For this, the container driver and owner have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The lorry driver has been charged with causing death due to rash and negligent driving.

The accident also led to a traffic congestion on the stretch towards Hyderabad, forcing police to close the road and traffic on both sides was allowed only on one stretch towards Siddipet.