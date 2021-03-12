Rave party busted by Telangana police, techies and students held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police have busted a rave party organized at a farmhouse in Narayanpur of Yadadri Bhongir district and arrested seven organizers including the owner of the farmhouse. The advertising for this event was done through the Instagram page “Psydamru”. Police rounded up more than 90 youngsters including two women from the farmhouse and seized huge quantities of drugs and alcohol.

Since police had increased surveillance over such illegal activities, the organizers, to divert the attention of police planned to organize such activities on days coinciding with important festivals like Mahashivarathri, Durga pooja and Urs celebrations, during when majority of the police force would be mobilized for bandobast duties, said Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

Based on a tip off, the Special Operations Team of Bhongir Zone along with local police raided the farmhouse located at Gandhinagar tanda. The accused Girish Dhaduvai, Jakkidi Srikar Reddy, Cholleti Sharath Chandra and Shaik Umar Farooq. With an intention to make easy money, they approached another accused Jakkidi Dhanwanth Reddy, father of Srikar Reddy, who owned the farmhouse. Since the farmhouse is located in a remote area, they felt it is suitable for organizing the rave party.

Dhanwanth Reddy too agreed with their plan and offered the farmhouse on rent for organizing a rave party. As the plan, the accused persons designed a poster with the date and details of the rave party at Girish’s paper Product Company at ECIL. He then shared the poster on Instagram with an entry fee of Rs 499 excluding food, drink and other addictive substances.

Further to attract more people, the organizers also liquor, addictive substances like Ganja and LSD. Another accused Balemula Prem has provided the addictive substance for this rave party. Syed Amran Ali of Delhi had been hired to for the DJ troop with latest DJ Music systems. The organizers also engaged bouncers and posted them at the entry point of the rave party.

During the raids, police seized 400 grams of Ganja, 3 blots of LSD, (2) grams of an unknown drug, liquor bottles, Laptops, cameras, mobile phones, 15 cars, 30 bikes, one Generator mounted vehicle, DJ Music Systems and other materials from the spot.

The organizers have been booked under sections 8 (C), 20 (B), 25, 27 (A), 29 OF NDPS ACT and Telangana Excise Act and other charges. The participants were charged with sections 188 and 294 of the IPC and are produced before the court.

Inquiries revealed that the organizers had arranged a similar party a few months back at Laknavaram of Warangal district. While warning party lovers to not indulge in such illegal activities, Bhagwat also instructed Narayanpur police to initiate proceedings to seal the farmhouse.

