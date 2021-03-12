Telangana police intensify probe in double murder of lawyer couple, collect cell call data

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Even as the police continued to question several persons in the case related to the twin murders lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani, the department’s cybercrime wing officials too stepped up their efforts in expediting the investigation.

According to sources, the cybercrime wing officers are not only keeping a tab on the social media posts in the Manthani area but also collecting data from mobile base stations (cell towers) of the persons who have links with the accused persons.

The officials, who are also looking into the provocative messages posted and shared on social media by different groups, found that the WhatsApp group that was operating against the advocate couple is still active. They also found that several political leaders and businessmen of Manthani as well as police personnel were members of the group. Interestingly, some police personnel left or removed from the group soon after the double murders.