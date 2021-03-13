10.36 lakh to decide fate of aspirants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 10.36 lakh graduates will decide the fate of contestants in the fray for the biennial elections for Telangana State Legislative Council from Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar and Warangal- Khammam- Nalgonda Graduates constituencies on March 14.

Polling materials has been distributed to all the districts. The counting of votes will take place on March 17 at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium. There are 799 polling stations in the entire constituency. Flying Squad and Static Surveillance teams have been set up in each constituency to ensure smooth conduct of elections. A total of 3,835 election staff will take part in the conduct of elections.