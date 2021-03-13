Bhatti’s cycle yatra crosses finish line

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The six-day cycle yatra launched by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka from Bhadrachalam to Khammam town concluded on Friday. Thousands of party workers took part in the rally, which was taken out in protest against the hike in gas, petrol and diesel prices. The cycle yatra was flagged off at Bhadrachalam on March 7, and covered 240 km of erstwhile Khammam district over the last six days.

During the course of the yatra, Bhatti Vikramarka interacted with residents of various towns and villages, and took down their grievances. He criticised the Centre and State government for their alleged failures in controlling fuel prices. The leader also campaigned for Congress MLC candidate Ramulu Naik.During Friday’s meeting, which marked the conclusion of the yatra, Bhatti Vikramarka requested the public to teach a fitting lesson to the TRS and BJP in the MLC polls.

Cycle Yatra covers 240 km

The cycle yatra was flagged off at Bhadrachalam on March 7, and covered 240 km of erstwhile Khammam district over the last six days. During the course of the yatra, Bhatti Vikramarka interacted with residents of various towns and villages, and took down their grievances