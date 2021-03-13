Councillor thrashed for flagging building violations

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A ward councillor of Dubbaka town was allegedly attacked by a man and his family for flagging the violations in their building construction. M Mallareddy, councillor of ward no. 3, had complained to Siddipet Additional Collector Muzamil Khan about B Bapureddy building a house without municipal permissions. In turn, Bapureddy, the house owner, complained that Mallareddy demanded money from him for not having the required permissions and when he refused to pay him, the councillor registered a complaint.

The councillor informed police that Bapureddy got into an altercation with him at Mahila Bhavan on Thursday night. He not only attacked Mallareddy, but also made his son Saireddy and wife Deva Lakshmi beat him. Police took Mallareddy to hospital for a medical examination and registered a case against Bapureddy. Also, Lakshmi complained that she was attacked when she asked the councillor why he had complained about their house, following which police booked Mallareddy.