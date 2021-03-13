ED tightens the noose on firm for fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a prosecution complaint in the Special Court for PMLA cases against an multi-level marketing ponzi scheme pulled off by a Noida-based firm, its managing director and 26 others.

The ED initiated the investigation based on the cases registered by the Cyberabad police against Ebiz.com Pvt Ltd, its managing director Pawan Malhan and other directors for cheating the people by propagating a pyramid scheme and giving them false hope of earning easy money.

In 2019, the probe agency had provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth `277.97 crore belonging to Pawan Malhan and his son Hitik. The provisional attachment has been confirmed by the PMLA Adjudicating Authority and the ED has taken possession the assets, the agency said.

Pawan Malhan, who floated the group in 2001, holds 99 per cent of the shares, while one per cent is in the name of his family members. The accused were running this scheme in the guise of direct selling multi-level marketing business for the sale of worthless products such as computer education packages (which were downloaded for free from the Internet), cheap suit lengths, etc.