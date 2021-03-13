STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

ED tightens the noose on firm for fraud

Pawan Malhan, who floated the group in 2001, holds 99 per cent of the shares, while one per cent is in the name of his family members.

Published: 13th March 2021 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a prosecution complaint in the Special Court for PMLA cases against an multi-level marketing ponzi scheme pulled off by a Noida-based firm, its managing director and 26 others.

The ED initiated the investigation based on the cases registered by the Cyberabad police against Ebiz.com Pvt Ltd, its managing director Pawan Malhan and other directors for cheating the people by propagating a pyramid scheme and giving them false hope of earning easy money. 

In 2019, the probe agency had provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth `277.97 crore belonging to Pawan Malhan and his son Hitik. The provisional attachment has been confirmed by the PMLA Adjudicating Authority and the ED has taken possession the assets, the agency said.

Pawan Malhan, who floated the group in 2001, holds 99 per cent of the shares, while one per cent is in the name of his family members. The accused were running this scheme in the guise of direct selling multi-level marketing business for the sale of worthless products such as computer education packages (which were downloaded for free from the Internet), cheap suit lengths, etc. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp