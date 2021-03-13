MLC polls: Campaign ends, but parties continue war of words on social media

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though the high-decibel poll campaign for two graduates’ seats of Legislative Council came to an end on Friday, the battle among the leaders of TRS, BJP and Congress is continuing on social media.Responding to the social media comments made by his opponents on Friday, accusing him of amassing Rs 600 crore and purchasing lands, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said on Twitter: “If they (TRS) prove the allegations, I will donate Rs 600 crore to the government for payment as unemployment allowance to the youth and also for payment of salaries to teachers and lecturers of private educational institutions.”

He also said that he would purchase lands to bury the “corrupt TRS leaders.” At a meeting oganised by the Telangana Vikasa Samithi, TRS working president KT Rama Rao supported the agitation of Vizag Steel Plant workers and blamed the Central government for trying to sell the IDPL lands in Hyderabad, which actually belong to the State government. “The IDPL is closed. The Centre recently wrote a letter to the State proposing to sell the lands and requested the State government to purchase them. But, it is a State subject as it is the State government which allotted lands to the IDPL,” Rama Rao said.

KT Rama Rao suspected that the Centre may even sell away Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). Responding to this, the BJP State president dared the TRS leader to reopen Azam Jahi Mills and Nizam Sugar Factory. While the TRS leader recalled that Telangana was the only State in the country, where 43 per cent fitment was given to the State government employees, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy termed the latest assurance of 29 per cent fitment to the State government employees as a mere hogwash.

“While the BJP was indulging in the communal politics to cover up its neglect towards Telangana, the KCR government has been hoodwinking the people on all issues since 2014,” the PCC chief said in a video address to the party workers. He demanded that the State government employees should get 43 per cent fitment and not 29 per cent.