Nikhileswar gets Sahitya Akademi Award

The 83-year-old Nikhileswar was jailed in 1971 under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act for penning revolutionary poems.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One among the six ‘Digambara Kavulu’, Nikhileswar, has been chosen for the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award-2020 for his anthology of poems Agni Swasa. Kumbham Yadava Reddy, who is popularly known by his pen name Nikhileswar, published Agni Swasa and Anusrujana in 2017. He is the founder secretary of Viplava Rachayatala Sangham (Revolutionary Writers Association). 

The 83-year-old Nikhileswar was jailed in 1971 under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act for penning revolutionary poems. Later, he came out of the RWA and started Jana Sahithi along with others. Born in Veeravalli in Yadadri district in 1938, Nikhileswar worked as a school teacher in Hyderabad. He also served as an advisory board member (Telugu) in the Kendra Sahitya Akademi between 1979 and 1982. In 2017, an 800-page book, a compilation of all his writings was brought out in a volume.   

Digambara Kavi Nikhileswar, who has been chosen for the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award-2020, has been writing poetry on social issues for almost six decades now. Speaking to Express, Nikhileswar shared his thoughts on contemporary poetry. “Young writers these days want to earn fame and name in a short span of time. The latest trend Naaneelu is a typical form of non-serious poetry. After progressive poetry by and about women, Dalit and Minority poetry, Telugu literature is at a crossroad now. Young poets base their works on their personal experiences. They appear to lack social consciousness in their writings.

Though some poets are doing a good job even today, the latest trend is that a section of the poets have pledged slavery (udigam) to the rulers. This is a dangerous trend,” Nikhileswar said. He also found fault with the arrest of rights’ activist Varavara Rao.  

Manasa, Anasuya get awards
Manasa Yenduluri got the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskara for Milinda (short stories) and Kanneganti Anasuya got Bal Sahitya Puraskar for Snehitulu (short stories)

