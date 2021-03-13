Once restored, Yadadri temple will be known for its uniqueness: KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials concerned to complete the construction of queue lines at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple (also known as the Yadadri temple) by April 15. He wanted the officials to complete the works within the deadline as it was being planned to reopen the temple for devotees in May.

At a review meeting with officials at BRKR Bhavan on Friday, the Chief Minister enquired about the progress of the works. He directed the officials to decorate the 350-feet long queue lines with brass designs and construct a queue line on the north side of the temple by demolishing the compound wall. He also finalised the design for the temple kalashams (metal pots) to be placed along the queue lines.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the construction works of the Sivalayam and said that brass tridents should be placed on its compound walls. He said that the temple, renovated with black granite stones (Krishna Sila), would be known for its uniqueness. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Chief Advisor to Government Rajiv Sarma, and others were present at the meeting.