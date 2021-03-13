Rs 1-L fine for manual cleaning of septic tanks

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) has made it clear that manual cleaning of septic tanks is prohibited in the city. In fact, households encouraging manual cleaning of septic tanks will be imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. Citizens can contact the Corporation at 14420 for the cleaning job, said MCK Commissioner V Kranthi.

The Corporation decided to end manual cleaning of septic tanks in a bid to improve its ranking in the Safai Mithra Suraksha Challenge. The MCK is up against 248 cities across the country in the challenge undertaken by the Centre to rank sanitation facilities in urban areas.

“As per Municipal Act-2013, manual cleaning of manholes and septic tanks warrants a fine of Rs 1 lakh. We are committed to abiding by the law,” the MCK Commissioner said. “Every nook and corner of the city will have the helpline 14420 displayed,” she said.