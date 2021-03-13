SC quashes ED petition against TV9 ex-CEO’s bail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to former CEO of TV9 channel V Ravi Prakash, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking the cancellation of his bail granted by the Telangana High Court.

On July 17 last year, the High Court had granted conditional anticipatory bail to Ravi Prakash in the case registered by the ED under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Court directed him to surrender before the ED’s assistant director, and ordered that the officials concerned must release him on bail upon executing a personal bond of `1 lakh. The court had also directed him to cooperate with the investigating officer and to appear before him every Wednesday between 10 am and 5 pm until further orders. Aggrieved by the same, the ED had approached the Apex Court for cancellation of the bail.