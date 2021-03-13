Spl officers appointed for 4 ULBs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the term of three Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) is going to expire on March 14 and that of another on April 14, the government has appointed Special Officers for these four ULBs. The MAUD Department issued orders to this effect on Friday.

The special officers will exercise powers and discharge the duties until elected members come into office. The term of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Atchampet municipality expires on March 14, while the term of Siddipet municipality is going to expire on April 15. For GWMC and KMC, Collectors and District Magistrates of Warangal (Urban) and Khammam districts have been appointed as special officers.