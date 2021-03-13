Troublemakers strike again in riot-hit Bhainsa

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Trouble raged once again in Bhainsa mandal of Nirmal district on Thursday night with miscreants setting fire to two autorickshaws and a restaurant in Mahagaon village.The incident sent police through the hoops at a time when they were allowing themselves the luxury that peace was returning to trouble-torn Bhainsa after rioting and arson a few days ago. Police, who rushed to Mahagaon, are now figuring out who the miscreants are. Based on CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts, they registered cases and arrested two persons. Two others, who have been identified, are at large.

In Bhainsa, which witnessed bloody attacks and arson a few days ago, the prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC continue to be in force though the situation is improving. The people had to give Mahasivaratri celebrations on Thursday night a miss due to the curfew-like situation.Warangal Range Inspector General (IG) Y Nagi Reddy visited Bhainsa and has been monitoring the situation for the last three days along with Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier.

Meanwhile, the Bhainsa Rural police arrested a boy of one group for sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl of another group in Mirzapur village, and sent him to a juvenile court in Nirmal. The police, sensing that the slightest delay in arresting the accused might result in a blowback, picked him up promptly. Based on a complaint by the girl’s mother, they booked the boy under the POCSO Act and shifted the victim to the Nirmal Area Hospital.

Tense situation

The incident sent police through the hoops at a time when they were allowing themselves the luxury that peace was returning to Bhainsa