15-year-old raped by kin gets pregnant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 15-year-old girl became pregnant after she was sexually assaulted by her brother-in-law at Basheerabad in Vikarabad district. The incident, which occurred around five months ago, came to light after the girl fell sick and was found to be pregnant.The police registered a case against the accused charging him with rape, and also under the POCSO Act, and started investigation. The girl was sent for a medical examination.

According to the police, the girl’s family made a living by begging. Her elder sister and the sister’s husband, the accused, reside in the neighbouring village in Basheerabad mandal. Before the Covid-induced lockdown, the accused left his wife at home and went to Mumbai, where he made a living by begging.

During the lockdown, he returned home. One day, when the victim’s mother had to go to Hyderabad for some work, she left the girl with her sister. Taking advantage of this, the accused sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incidents to anybody.

A few days after the incidents, the girl returned to her parents and the accused went to Mumbai for work. A few days ago, the girl took ill and on being taken to the hospital, she was found to be pregnant. On further inquiry, she confided in her mother about what her brother-in-law had done. Following this, the girl’s parents approached the police. Further investigation is underway, the police said.