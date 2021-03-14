AIADMK is Modi’s slave now: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and accused it of not being Jayalalithaa’s party. Addressing a public meeting in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, he said, “The AIADMK is no longer Jayalalithaa’s party as she always kept her party away from BJP. Unfortunately, the party has turned into Modi’s slave now.”

The party is contesting in three Assembly constituencies - Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram with the TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK. Owaisi also defended his party’s alliance with AMMK and questioned the AIADMK on its alliance with the Congress.