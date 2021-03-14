All eyes on T Harish Rao ahead of key budget

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The maiden budget of Finance Minister T Harish Rao will go down in history as the one of ‘broken promises’, during the dire times of the Covid-19 pandemic. With barely six days for him to present the second Budget, the Telangana government is yet to deliver on at least half-a-dozen promises made at the beginning of the current fiscal. As the State’s economy bounced back to normal in the last quarter of 2020-21, the government may focus on the unfulfilled promises in the 2021-22 Budget.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has declared that the next Budget would be welfare-oriented. Apart from the unfulfilled promises, the government had to spend on the PRC, sheep distribution and SC welfare fund, which will be included in the forthcoming Budget.

Harish, in a recent interview, had admitted that some assurances were unkept as the pandemic dented revenues. But he said the last quarter of 2020-21 saw a positive growth of over 10 per cent as compared with the last quarter of the preceding year.