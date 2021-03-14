STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Around 60 per cent polling recorded in elections to two MLC seats in Telangana

AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju alleged that ruling TRS indulged in widespread violations during the election.

Published: 14th March 2021 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

voting

The polling was by and large peaceful, official sources said. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Nearly 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the keenly-fought elections to Telangana Legislative Council from two Graduates' constituencies on Sunday.

Voting began at 8 AM and concluded at 4 PM for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy- Hyderabad Graduates' constituencies.

The polling was by and large peaceful, official sources said.

The approximate poll percentage up to 4 PM in Warangal- Khammam-Nalgonda constituency was 64.70, while it was 59.96 in the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad seat, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shashank Goel said in a release.

The final percentage would be known after polling gets completed in all polling stations, he said.

Jumbo ballot boxes and big-sized ballot papers were used for polling in view of the large number of candidates in fray.

As many as 93 candidates were in the fray from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency, while 71 nominees contested from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency.

Over 10 lakh graduates were eligible to exercise their franchise in preferential method at 1,530 polling stations.

The war of words witnessed during the campaign for the elections from the two Graduates' constituencies between the ruling TRS, and opposition BJP and Congress continued on Sunday as well.

AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju alleged that ruling TRS indulged in widespread violations during the election.

He demanded action against the alleged violators.

Accusing state Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali of divulging the name of the candidate for whom he cast his vote, Dasoju sought action against the minister.

He criticised the Chief Electoral Officer for allegedly turning a blind eye to the TRS' violations.

"Is CEO, Telangana blind or surrendered to the ruling TRS party to allow brazen display of party flags, caps and scarfs at various polling booths, which is a sheer violation of election rules and model code of conduct," Dasoju said in a release.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that the party nominee from Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal seat G Premender Reddy was attacked in Mahabubabad district.

State Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod, who thanked the voters for turning up in large numbers, alleged that BJP leaders indulged in cheap politics in Mahabubabad to gain votes by sympathy, having sensed defeat.

The CEO told reporters that Election Commission's decision would be followed on the issues raised by parties vis-a-vis Mahmood Ali.

The TRS made a determined bid to win the two Council seats and deployed state ministers, MPs and other leaders for the campaign in view of the unexpected setbacks in the Dubbak Assembly seat bypoll and Hyderabad civic polls late last year.

In a surprise move, TRS fielded former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's daughter S Vani Devi, an educationist and artist, as its candidate from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy- Hyderabad Graduates'' constituency.

Sitting MLC and BJP leader N Ramachander Rao, however, put up a spirited campaign.

Union MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, and other leaders canvassed for the BJP nominee.

Rama Rao, who spearheaded the TRS' campaign, attacked the BJP over the NDA government allegedly not implementing the promises made to Telangana at the time of bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh and allegedly not providing two crore jobs in the country every year as promised.

The BJP sought to corner the ruling TRS for allegedly neglecting the education sector and not providing jobs as promised, among others.

The Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency too witnessed fierce contest with former minister G Chinna Reddy (Congress), TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana and former MLC K Nageshwar, a prominent analyst, also in the fray.

The TRS fielded sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates' constituency, while the BJP candidate is G Premender Reddy.

Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) leader M Kodandaram is in the fray from the constituency.

The counting of votes would be taken up on March 17.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Graduation Constituencies
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp