STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Chenchu injured in Amrabad fire dies

A Chenchu tribesman admitted at the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad after receiving more than 60 per cent burns in a forest fire at Amrabad Tiger Reserve, died on Saturday.

Published: 14th March 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Chenchu tribesman admitted at the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad after receiving more than 60 per cent burns in a forest fire at Amrabad Tiger Reserve, died on Saturday. The tribesman, N Lingaiah, was admitted to the hospital during the wee hours of March 8, along with three other Chenchus who had also suffered burns in the forest fire that occurred on March 7. The other three are still undergoing treatment. 

Lingaiah was around 38 years old and the sole breadwinner of his family. He is survived by his wife and five children. The family is now worried as to how they will go about their life, as Lingaiah used to earn money by mainly taking up NREGA work. Lingaiah’s relatives are demanding that the State government provide financial support to the family. 

7,326 forest fires in 10 days
Forest fires are raging across Telangana. In the last 10 days,  the State recorded 7,326 forest fires. While the number of forest fires in the State recorded till this year till March 3 was 3,525, it increased to 10,851 on March 13. In Nagarkurnool, where the forest fire that occurred on March 7 resulted in the death of Lingaiah and caused injuries to 10 Chenchus, as many as 1,060 fires have been recorded. 

The 10,851 forest fires in the State this year till March 13  have resulted in damages to 10,452 hectares of forest land, as per the data available with Telangana forest department. As on March 3, the 3,525 forest fires had destroyed 3,415 hectares of forest land. A majority of the fires are man-made, according to the forest department. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Osmania General Hospital Amrabad Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp