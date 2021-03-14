STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops search for Kapu Anil’s mobile phone, SIM

 Police are on the lookout for the missing mobile phone and SIM card of Kapu Anil, the sixth accused in the lawyer couple murder case.  

Published: 14th March 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Police are on the lookout for the missing mobile phone and SIM card of Kapu Anil, the sixth accused in the lawyer couple murder case.  Shortly before the murder of G Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani, accused Bittu Seenu had used Anil’s mobile phone to update Kunta Sreenu and others of the lawyers’ movements.

Anil is Seenu’s cousin. Soon after the couple’s murder, Anil destroyed his mobile phone. Police suspect that his phone might have had voice notes and other incriminating evidence against the accused persons. They also want to examine whether there are others involved in the murder conspiracy.

Based on call data records of Bittu Seenu and Kapu Anil, several TRS leaders are being questioned by the police. A lawyer and a journalist from Peddapalli district are also being interrogated, say sources. Police, meanwhile, are seeking custody of Anil, who is lodged in Warangal Central Jail along with the rest of the accused.

