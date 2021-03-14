STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Court seeks counters on CLP-TRSLP merger

The court pointed out that no counter affidavits had been filed since the past two years.

Published: 14th March 2021 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court recently issued notices to file counter affidavits in four weeks to the Tribunal under X Schedule of the Constitution of India in the petition challenging the merger of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) with Telangana Rashtra Samithi Legislature Party (TRSLP) in the Legislative Council and Assembly. 

The Legislative Council Chairman, Assembly Speaker, Legislature Secretary, Election Commission of India Secretary and the MLCs and MLAs concerned have been asked to file counter affidavits. The court also directed the petitioner to file his rejoinder, if any, in four weeks thereafter. The court pointed out that no counter affidavits had been filed since the past two years.

A division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Viijaysen Reddy is dealing with the petitions filed in 20a19 by Congress leader and MLC Mohd Ali Shabbir, who contended that the Council Chairman or the Assembly Speaker were not competent to decide the merger of the two parties, as it would be contrary to provisions of X Schedule of the Constitution.

The petitioner’s counsel, Jandhyala Ravi Shankar,  sought court direction to the Tribunal to first decide the disqualification petitions pending against the respondents — MLCs MS Prabhakar Rao, K Damodar Reddy, T Santhosh Kumar and A Lalitha — as expeditiously as possible. The bench posted the matter to August 10 for hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp