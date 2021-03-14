STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Farmers clash in KCR’s village over KLIS water

They questioned the blocking of the main canal but the farmers of KCR’s village told them clearly that they would not let the water downstream until the village tank was full.

Published: 14th March 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Harmony in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s native village of Chintamadaka was disturbed on Saturday morning when farmers from several villages picked up an argument with the locals on noticing that the water flowing downstream from the Kaleshwaram main canal was stopped. According to the farmers of the other villages, the water from the main canal was diverted to a tank in Chintamadaka, denying water downstream, late on Friday night. One of them said they found no water in the main canal when they went to their farms the next morning, after which they all gathered in Chintamadaka.

They questioned the blocking of the main canal but the farmers of KCR’s village told them clearly that they would not let the water downstream until the village tank was full. As tension escalated, the local farmers called police, who in turn alerted the officials of the Kaleshwaram project. The officials rushed to the spot when the two groups were on the verge of turning violent.

Police and the irrigation officials had a tough time convincing both the sides, but finally pacified the farmers of Chintamadaka. They told them that blocking the water supply was a crime. The officials also told them that if they unilaterally stop the water, the farmers downstream of Chintamadaka would be badly affected. After seeing reason in the officials’ argument, the Chintamadaka farmers relented and allowed them to restore the water flow.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KLIS water K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp