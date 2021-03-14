Five held at RGIA for smuggling gold worth Rs 48.07 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Customs officials at the RGI Airport arrested five persons in two separate cases for smuggling gold. Gold worth around Rs 48.07 lakh were seized from them. All five passengers arrived at Hyderabad from Sharjah, said Customs officials.

A gold ring and two gold bars

were among the items seized

from four passengers at RGIA

on Saturday

Based on credible information, the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs intercepted four passengers who arrived from Sharjah. They had hidden gold pieces in their mouths.

A total of 471 grams of gold worth Rs 20.67 lakh was seized from them.In the second case, another passenger who arrived from Sharjah had concealed gold in paste form in specially designed slippers. The paste, weighing 594 grams and valued at Rs 27.40 lakh, was extracted.